Congratulations To Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100- June 2021

Song Title Artist/Label
1. I Call It Home Tribute Quartet/Daywind
2. First Church Of Mercy The Sound/New Day Records
3. He Walked Out Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
4. Never Changing God Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
5. Start With Well Done Greater Vision/Daywind
6. What A Day Legacy Five/Daywind
7. You’re Home To Stay Guardians/StowTown
8. Messiah Overcame Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
9. Practice What Your Preaching LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
10. You Gotta Have A Song Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
11. Looks Like Jesus To Me Talleys/Crossroads
12. Joy To The World Martins/Gaither Music
13. How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
14. These Are The Days Kingsmen/Crossroads
15. This Is Amazing Grace Old Paths/Crossroads
16. Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour/Crossroads
17. Walk Me Through Perrys/StowTown
18. Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations/Crossroads
19. Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
20. I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony
21. Hard Times Zane & Donna King/StowTown
22. Glory Steeles/StowTown
23. It Runs In The Family Collingsworth Family/StowTown
24. Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
25. You’ve Got A Friend Littles/Independent
26. You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love You Mark Bishop/Crossroads
27. Anytime’s A Good Time Hyssongs/Independent
28.There’s A Meetin’ Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
29. Potter’s Wheel Wisecarvers/Crossroads
30. What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
31. He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
32. I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best Les Butler/Family Music Group
33. Get On The Wheel Hope’s Journey/Independent
34. The Way Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
35. I’ll Soon Be Gone Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
36. The Beatitudes Song River’s Edge/Independent
37. Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
38. He’s Leading The Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
39. He Won’t Just Get You By Fields of Grace/ Family Music Group
40. To Save My Life Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
41. That’ll Preach Mercy’s Well/Independent
42. I Choose Joy Taylors/StowTown
43. He Rescued Me Endless Highway/Crossroads
44. Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind
45. Come Up Clean Steve Ladd/Crossroads
46. I’ll Take The Old Highway Sound Street/Independent
47. Sing About Going Home Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Independent
48. God Walks In Freemans/Independent
49. Almost Home Michael Combs/Independent
50. My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family/Daywind
51. That Sounds Like Home To Me Billy Huddleston/Independent
52. Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads
53. Hold Fast Big Mo/Independent
54. I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records
55. The Rock That Never Ages Lore Family/Crossroads
56. This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads
57. New Day, Same God Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
58. Remember His Faithfulness Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
59. When You Said Peace Tim Livingston/Independent
60. Pray Til Something Happens To Me Kramers/StowTown
61. Love Walked In The Room Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
62. This Ship Was Made To Sail Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
63. Soon We Will Be Going Home 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
64. Because I Said So Phillips Family/Family Music Group
65. Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons/Daywind
66. Keep Your Hands On The Plow Bibletones/Independent
67. I’m My Fathers Daughter Mary Burke/Independent
68. Passing It On Browns/StowTown
69. The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Qt/ Crimson Road
70. When I Pray Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
71. No Room For Hate Mark Lowry/Gaither Music
72. I’m Working On A Building Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
73. That Sounds Like Home To Me Folenius/Independent
74. Going On Home Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
75. Overwhelming Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
76. I’m Gonna Make It Charlie Sexton & Homecoming/Independent
77. Jesus In The Boat A’Men Qt/Independent
78. Run To Him Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
79. Something’s Going On In The Graveyard Victoria Bowlin/Independent
80. The God Who Never Changes Lauren Talley/Crossroads
81. Second Chances Pathfinders/Independent
82. He Still Moves Mountains Purpose/Chapel Valley
83. Heavy McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
84. Holy All Over Again Foresters/Independent
85. Wonderful Merciful Savior Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
86. A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
87. My Saviors Testimony Exodus/Independent
88. Closer Vaughn Family/Independent
89. That’s Why We Pray Heart 2 Heart/Independent
90. He Has Joyaires/Independent
91. When I Close My Eyes Here Bob Sellers/Independent
92. This Is Who I Am 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
93. I Am The Man Dixie Echoes/Independent
94. What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent
95. Old Rugged Cross Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
96. There Is Love Cana’s Voice/StowTown
97. Breathe In Breathe Out Sacred Harmony/Independent
98. This is Your Day Phillips & Banks/Independent
99. Religion Isn’t Working Anymore Joseph Habedank/Daywind
100. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Janet Pascal/Gaither Music