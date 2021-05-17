Congratulations To Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100- June 2021

|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1. I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|2. First Church Of Mercy
|The Sound/New Day Records
|3. He Walked Out
|Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
|4. Never Changing God
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|5. Start With Well Done
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|6. What A Day
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|7. You’re Home To Stay
|Guardians/StowTown
|8. Messiah Overcame
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|9. Practice What Your Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
|10. You Gotta Have A Song
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|11. Looks Like Jesus To Me
|Talleys/Crossroads
|12. Joy To The World
|Martins/Gaither Music
|13. How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|14. These Are The Days
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|15. This Is Amazing Grace
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|16. Whosoever Will May Come
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|17. Walk Me Through
|Perrys/StowTown
|18. Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|19. Wake Up
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|20. I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City/Sony
|21. Hard Times
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|22. Glory
|Steeles/StowTown
|23. It Runs In The Family
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|24. Raised On Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|25. You’ve Got A Friend
|Littles/Independent
|26. You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love You
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|27. Anytime’s A Good Time
|Hyssongs/Independent
|28.There’s A Meetin’
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|29. Potter’s Wheel
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|30. What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|31. He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|32. I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|33. Get On The Wheel
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|34. The Way
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|35. I’ll Soon Be Gone
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|36. The Beatitudes Song
|River’s Edge/Independent
|37. Time To Pray
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|38. He’s Leading The Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|39. He Won’t Just Get You By
|Fields of Grace/ Family Music Group
|40. To Save My Life
|Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
|41. That’ll Preach
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|42. I Choose Joy
|Taylors/StowTown
|43. He Rescued Me
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|44. Goliath
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|45. Come Up Clean
|Steve Ladd/Crossroads
|46. I’ll Take The Old Highway
|Sound Street/Independent
|47. Sing About Going Home
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Independent
|48. God Walks In
|Freemans/Independent
|49. Almost Home
|Michael Combs/Independent
|50. My King Is Known By Love
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|51. That Sounds Like Home To Me
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|52. Born Again
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|53. Hold Fast
|Big Mo/Independent
|54. I Know That Was You
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|55. The Rock That Never Ages
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|56. This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|57. New Day, Same God
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|58. Remember His Faithfulness
|Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
|59. When You Said Peace
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|60. Pray Til Something Happens To Me
|Kramers/StowTown
|61. Love Walked In The Room
|Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
|62. This Ship Was Made To Sail
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|63. Soon We Will Be Going Home
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|64. Because I Said So
|Phillips Family/Family Music Group
|65. Grace Ain’t Fair
|Nelons/Daywind
|66. Keep Your Hands On The Plow
|Bibletones/Independent
|67. I’m My Fathers Daughter
|Mary Burke/Independent
|68. Passing It On
|Browns/StowTown
|69. The Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Qt/ Crimson Road
|70. When I Pray
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|71. No Room For Hate
|Mark Lowry/Gaither Music
|72. I’m Working On A Building
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|73. That Sounds Like Home To Me
|Folenius/Independent
|74. Going On Home
|Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
|75. Overwhelming
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|76. I’m Gonna Make It
|Charlie Sexton & Homecoming/Independent
|77. Jesus In The Boat
|A’Men Qt/Independent
|78. Run To Him
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|79. Something’s Going On In The Graveyard
|Victoria Bowlin/Independent
|80. The God Who Never Changes
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|81. Second Chances
|Pathfinders/Independent
|82. He Still Moves Mountains
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|83. Heavy
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|84. Holy All Over Again
|Foresters/Independent
|85. Wonderful Merciful Savior
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|86. A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|87. My Saviors Testimony
|Exodus/Independent
|88. Closer
|Vaughn Family/Independent
|89. That’s Why We Pray
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|90. He Has
|Joyaires/Independent
|91. When I Close My Eyes Here
|Bob Sellers/Independent
|92. This Is Who I Am
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|93. I Am The Man
|Dixie Echoes/Independent
|94. What Livin Is
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|95. Old Rugged Cross
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|96. There Is Love
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|97. Breathe In Breathe Out
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|98. This is Your Day
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|99. Religion Isn’t Working Anymore
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|100. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
|Janet Pascal/Gaither Music