Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100Written by scoopsnews on October 16, 2020 – 8:43 pm -
Congratulations to Tribute Quartet for The # 1 song (SGN SCOOPS), “Fear Not.”
|November 2020
|1
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|2
|Three Men On A Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|3
|Eye Of The Storm
|Triumphant/StowTown
|4
|Never A Time
|Perrys/StowTown
|5
|Make The Last Days Count
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|6
|Leavin
|Littles/Independent
|7
|Dear John
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|8
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|9
|Healer In The Grave
|Talleys/Crossroads
|10
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound/New Day Records
|11
|My Home
|Browders/Dream Big
|12
|What We Need
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|13
|Didn’t He Promise
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|14
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|15
|I’m Travelin On
|Carolina Boys/Crossroads
|16
|Into The Fold
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|17
|What If Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|18
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|19
|Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|20
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|21
|How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians/StowTown
|22
|Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|23
|I’ll Have To Run
|Rivers Edge/ Independent
|24
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|25
|Heavenly Music
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|26
|Your Help Is On The Way
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|27
|The Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|28
|The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|29
|Just Drink The Water
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|30
|A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|31
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|32
|Between The Prayer And The Answer
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
|33
|Send Revival
|Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
|34
|Victory Road
|Bibletones/Independent
|35
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|36
|God Is Good
|McKameys/Crossroads
|37
|All The Way To The Gates
|Kramers/StowTown
|38
|Faithful In These Times
|Wilbanks/Chapel Valley
|39
|What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|40
|Give It To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|41
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/ Resting Place Music
|42
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|43
|When I Leave It In Your Hands
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|44
|I’ll Say Thanks
|John Whisnant/Independent
|45
|City Of Gold
|Chronicle/Independent
|46
|Til the End
|Freeman’s/Independent
|47
|God Of Second Chances
|High Road/New Day Records
|48
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|49
|Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|50
|He’s Still There
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|51
|Headed Home, Almost There
|Hazel Parker Stanley/ Patterson Music Group
|52
|Gonna Keep Livin
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|53
|No Longer Slaves
|Battle Cry/ Chapel Valley
|54
|Better Off There
|Browns/StowTown
|55
|Hand On The Plow
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|56
|I’ll Praise You
|Austin & Etan Whisnant/UIA
|57
|Angels Sing My Victory Song
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|58
|Mountaintop For Me
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|59
|Behold The Lamb
|Bowling Family/Daywind
|60
|Heart 2 Heart/ Independent
|61
|Like He’s Already Done
|
Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Family Music Group
|62
|Learning To Dance In The Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|63
|Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus
|Justified Quartet/Independent
|64
|Another Soul is Saved
|Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
|65/
|Mountan Movin God
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|66
|That’s My Preacher
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|67
|Land Of Forever
|Dysart Family/Independent
|68
|Bold In The Boat
|Fields Of Grace/ Independent
|69
|Salvation Song
|Taylors/StowTown
|70
|We Need A Savior
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|71
|Old Church Choir
|Ball Brothers/Old Church Choir
|72
|Thankful And Sincere
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|73
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|74
|Time To Pray
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|75
|Jailbreak
|MARK209/Independent
|76
|I’m So Saved
|Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
|77
|You’re Cries Have Awoken The Master
|Georgia/Independent
|78
|Outta The Tree
|Amen Quartet/Independent
|79
|Just A Little Bit Wiser
|Chelsea Estis/Independent
|80
|Blessed Assurance
|Walkers/Mansion
|81
|They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart
|Michael Combs/Independent
|82
|Garden Of My Heart
|Barber Family/Independent
|83
|I Believe
|Ricky Atkinson/Resting Place Music
|84
|When Your Back Is To The Wall
|Big Mo/Independent
|85
|We Come In Jesus Name
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|86
|You Can Live Again
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|87
|Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|88
|Here’s A Reminder
|Hoskins Family/Patterson Music Group
|89
|Somewhere Praying
|Bates Family/Independent
|90
|Here I Am Lord
|4 Calvary Quartet/Independent
|91
|Hope For The World
|Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
|92
|My Father’s Business
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|93
|Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|94
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|95
|Anchor Of My Soul
|Chandlers/Chapel Valley
|96
|He Prayed Her Home
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|97
|God Doesn’t Care
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|98
|The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|99
|Proof Is In The Scars
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|100
|Nobody
|Glory Way Quartet/ Independent
