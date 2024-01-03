Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and the Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel January 2024

|
1. Free Indeed
|
Tribute Qt/Daywind
|2. Here Comes Jesus
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|3. I’m Forgiven
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|4. Nobody Like Jesus
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|5. Love Worth Dying For
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|6. I Think I’ll Just Go On
|Perrys/StowTown
|7. He Grew The Tree
|Guardians/Daywind
|8. Somebody Testify
|Southbound/Daywind
|9. Come To The Well
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|10. The Basement
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|11. Sanding Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|12. Evidence
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|13. Sheaves
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|14. Anthem Of The Ages
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|15. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|16. Can’t Go So Wrong
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|17. I’m Not My Own
|Browders/Dream Big
|18. Until We Fly Away
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|19. What I Know
|The Taylors/StowTown
|20. In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|21. What God Can Do
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|22. Golden Road
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|23. I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|24. Unstoppable God
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|25. Priviledge Of Prayer
|Whisnants/UIA
|26. Raise Him Up
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|27. Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|28. It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|29. Carry The Glorious Gospel
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|30. All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|31. When They Call My Name
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|32. Thanks Giver
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|33. The First Song
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|34. Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|35. Good Things
|Littles/Independent
|36. The Healer See’s Me
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|37. The View From The Valley
|Browns/StowTown
|38. Dark Night Of The Soul
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|39. But If Not
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|40. Somebody’s Waiting For Me
|Bibletones/Independent
|41. Forgive Myself
|Kelly Garner/Joseph Habedank/Independent
|42. Waiting On You
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|43. Your Worst Mistake
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|44. Beautiful
|Nelons/Daywind
|45. Unexpected Love
|Heart 2 Heart//Independent
|46. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve21
|47. Man In The Middle
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|48. Taking Galilee By Storn
|River’s Edge/Independent
|49. You Saved My Life
|Billy Walker/Independent
|50. Don’t Be Afraid
|Hyssongs/Independent
|51. It’s Raining
|Galloway And Company/Independent
|52. Two Or Three
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|53. All Because Of Mercy
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|54. Still Telling My Story
|Erwins/StowTown
|55. All You Need Is Jesus
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|56. In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|57. He Will Take Care Of You
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|58. Nothing Better To Do
|New Road 2/Independent
|59. Let Me Be The Well
|Kramers/StowTown
|60. Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/Sony
|61. That’s Why We Pray
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|62. Cherish That Name
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|63. On And On
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|64. Braggin’ On Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|65. It’s Not About Us
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|66. Never Have To Wonder
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|67. A Little Bit Of Heaven
|Lauren,Amber & Kenna/ Crossroads
|68. Overcomer
|Shepherds/Independent
|69. Ever Present, Ever Faithful
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|70. There’s A Place At The Table
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|71. The Basics Of Life
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|72. Grace
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|73. Walking On The Right Road Now
|Right Road Qt/Independent
|74. When I Get Where I’m Going
|Clint Brown(Sonya Isaacs Yearly) Daywind
|75. I Talked To Someone
|Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
|76. Still To Come
|Todd Tilghman/Independent
|77. I’ve Got Something To Praise God For
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|78. Never Alone
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|79. Higher
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|80. I Claim the Name
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|81. I Get That From Him
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|82. Resurrection Power
|Melodyaires/Independent
|83. Ain’t No Grave Situation
|Chronicle/Independent
|84. Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|85. What Are You Talking About
|
Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Records
|86. When Faith Met Grace
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|87. Freedom Band
|Hoppers/Hoppers Music
|88. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings
|Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
|89. I See Grace
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|90. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|91. Coming Out Of The Storm
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Butler Music Group
|92. Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|93. Been With Jesus
|Craguns/ARS
|94. More Than Life To Me
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|95. A God Thing
|Lindsey Graham/Independent
|96. I Was There When It Happened
|Pathfinders/Independent
|97. Highway 55
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|98. Say Yes I Am
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|99. When Mercy Writes Your Story Again
|Cheri Taylor/Family Music Group
|100. Riches Can’t Buy
|Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
