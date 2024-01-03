January 3, 2024

Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and the Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel January 2024

1. Free Indeed

Tribute Qt/Daywind
2. Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
3. I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
4. Nobody Like Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind
5. Love Worth Dying For Down East Boys/Crossroads
6. I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown
7. He Grew The Tree Guardians/Daywind
8. Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind
9. Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads
10. The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind
11. Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind
12. Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown
13. Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
14. Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads
15. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
16. Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown
17. I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big
18. Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
19. What I Know The Taylors/StowTown
20. In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
21. What God Can Do Endless Highway/Crossroads
22. Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown
23. I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown
24. Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads
25. Priviledge Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA
26. Raise Him Up Master’s Voice/Independent
27. Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
28. It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
29. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
30. All Things The Sound/Daywind
31. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
32. Thanks Giver Anthem Edition/Crossroads
33. The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
34. Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group
35. Good Things Littles/Independent
36. The Healer See’s Me Ferguson Family/Independent
37. The View From The Valley Browns/StowTown
38. Dark Night Of The Soul Lore Family/Crossroads
39. But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
40. Somebody’s Waiting For Me Bibletones/Independent
41. Forgive Myself Kelly Garner/Joseph Habedank/Independent
42. Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent
43. Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
44. Beautiful Nelons/Daywind
45. Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart//Independent
46. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve21
47. Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent
48. Taking Galilee By Storn River’s Edge/Independent
49. You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent
50. Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent
51. It’s Raining Galloway And Company/Independent
52. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown
53. All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
54. Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown
55. All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
56. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
57. He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent
58. Nothing Better To Do New Road 2/Independent
59. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown
60. Help Is On The Way Gold City/Sony
61. That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
62. Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind
63. On And On Wes Hampton/Independent
64. Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown
65. It’s Not About Us 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
66. Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
67. A Little Bit Of Heaven Lauren,Amber & Kenna/ Crossroads
68. Overcomer Shepherds/Independent
69. Ever Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
70. There’s A Place At The Table Sunday Drive/StowTown
71. The Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent
72. Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads
73. Walking On The Right Road Now Right Road Qt/Independent
74. When I Get Where I’m Going Clint Brown(Sonya Isaacs Yearly) Daywind
75. I Talked To Someone Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
76. Still To Come Todd Tilghman/Independent
77. I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent
78. Never Alone Caleb Howard/Mansion
79. Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent
80. I Claim the Name Jessica Ingram/Independent
81. I Get That From Him Anthem Edition/Crossroads
82. Resurrection Power Melodyaires/Independent
83. Ain’t No Grave Situation Chronicle/Independent
84. Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent
85. What Are You Talking About
Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Records
86. When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent
87. Freedom Band Hoppers/Hoppers Music
88. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
89. I See Grace Adoration Qt/Independent
90. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads
91. Coming Out Of The Storm Voice Of Truth Qt/Butler Music Group
92. Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church Danny Funderburk/Independent
93. Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS
94. More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley
95. A God Thing Lindsey Graham/Independent
96. I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent
97. Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent
98. Say Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads
99. When Mercy Writes Your Story Again Cheri Taylor/Family Music Group
100. Riches Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley

