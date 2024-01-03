Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and the Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel January 2024

1. Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind

2. Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

3. I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

4. Nobody Like Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind

5. Love Worth Dying For Down East Boys/Crossroads

6. I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown

7. He Grew The Tree Guardians/Daywind

8. Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind

9. Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads

10. The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind

11. Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind

12. Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown

13. Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

14. Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads

15. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

16. Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown

17. I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big

18. Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

19. What I Know The Taylors/StowTown

20. In The Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

21. What God Can Do Endless Highway/Crossroads

22. Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown

23. I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown

24. Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads

25. Priviledge Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA

26. Raise Him Up Master’s Voice/Independent

27. Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

28. It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent

29. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

30. All Things The Sound/Daywind

31. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

32. Thanks Giver Anthem Edition/Crossroads

33. The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

34. Glory Hallelujah Fills My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group

35. Good Things Littles/Independent

36. The Healer See’s Me Ferguson Family/Independent

37. The View From The Valley Browns/StowTown

38. Dark Night Of The Soul Lore Family/Crossroads

39. But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

40. Somebody’s Waiting For Me Bibletones/Independent

41. Forgive Myself Kelly Garner/Joseph Habedank/Independent

42. Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent

43. Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

44. Beautiful Nelons/Daywind

45. Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart//Independent

46. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve21

47. Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent

48. Taking Galilee By Storn River’s Edge/Independent

49. You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent

50. Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent

51. It’s Raining Galloway And Company/Independent

52. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown

53. All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

54. Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown

55. All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

56. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS

57. He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent

58. Nothing Better To Do New Road 2/Independent

59. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown

60. Help Is On The Way Gold City/Sony

61. That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

62. Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind

63. On And On Wes Hampton/Independent

64. Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown

65. It’s Not About Us 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

66. Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

67. A Little Bit Of Heaven Lauren,Amber & Kenna/ Crossroads

68. Overcomer Shepherds/Independent

69. Ever Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

70. There’s A Place At The Table Sunday Drive/StowTown

71. The Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent

72. Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads

73. Walking On The Right Road Now Right Road Qt/Independent

74. When I Get Where I’m Going Clint Brown(Sonya Isaacs Yearly) Daywind

75. I Talked To Someone Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent

76. Still To Come Todd Tilghman/Independent

77. I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent

78. Never Alone Caleb Howard/Mansion

79. Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent

80. I Claim the Name Jessica Ingram/Independent

81. I Get That From Him Anthem Edition/Crossroads

82. Resurrection Power Melodyaires/Independent

83. Ain’t No Grave Situation Chronicle/Independent

84. Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent

85. What Are You Talking About Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Records

86. When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent

87. Freedom Band Hoppers/Hoppers Music

88. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley

89. I See Grace Adoration Qt/Independent

90. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads

91. Coming Out Of The Storm Voice Of Truth Qt/Butler Music Group

92. Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church Danny Funderburk/Independent

93. Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS

94. More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley

95. A God Thing Lindsey Graham/Independent

96. I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent

97. Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent

98. Say Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads

99. When Mercy Writes Your Story Again Cheri Taylor/Family Music Group