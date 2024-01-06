Congratulations to Carolina The Band and The Christian Country Top 40 for December 2023

1 What Does It Profit A Man Carolina The Band/StowTown

2 If Not For You Chris Golden/24KRecords

3 Numbered Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country

4 That’s What I Love About Sunday Small Town Sunday/Independent

5 The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

6 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent

7 I Wanna Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

8 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

9 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent

10 Still To Come Todd Tilghman/Independent

11 If Heaven Had A Door Mary Burke/Independent

12 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent

13 Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/Independent

14 Good Jesus Matt Hill/Independent

15 Preacherman Hinson Family/Independent

16 I’ll Not Fear The Crossing The Parnells/Independent

17 Touch Him Ronny Hinson/Independent

18 Hold On Jesus Will Come Journeys/Chapel Valley

19 Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent

20 When I Get Where I’m Going Clint Brown(Sonya Isaacs Yearly)Daywind/New D

21 When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent

22 Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS/New Day

23 Revival Now Cody Hamm/Steeple Country

24 Have I Done My Best Dean/Chapel Valley

25 Never Alone Caleb Howard/Mansion

26 The Best Of Us Corey Farlow/Independent

27 I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent

28 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads

29 Church With No Titles Brandon Rowell/Independent

30 Seek Out The Old Paths Blood Bought/Independent

31 I Wish Keven & Kim Abney/Independent

32 Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent

33 I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent

34 Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent

35 Overcomer Shepherds/Independent

36 It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent

37 You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent

38 Richest Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley

39 More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley