January 5, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Carolina The Band and The Christian Country Top 40 for December 2023

1 What Does It Profit A Man Carolina The Band/StowTown
2 If Not For You Chris Golden/24KRecords
3 Numbered Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country
4 That’s What I Love About Sunday Small Town Sunday/Independent
5 The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
6 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent
7 I Wanna Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
8 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
9 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
10 Still To Come Todd Tilghman/Independent
11 If Heaven Had A Door Mary Burke/Independent
12 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
13 Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/Independent
14 Good Jesus Matt Hill/Independent
15 Preacherman Hinson Family/Independent
16 I’ll Not Fear The Crossing The Parnells/Independent
17 Touch Him Ronny Hinson/Independent
18 Hold On Jesus Will Come Journeys/Chapel Valley
19 Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
20 When I Get Where I’m Going Clint Brown(Sonya Isaacs Yearly)Daywind/New D
21 When Faith Met Grace Debra Schultz/Independent
22 Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS/New Day
23 Revival Now Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
24 Have I Done My Best Dean/Chapel Valley
25 Never Alone Caleb Howard/Mansion
26 The Best Of Us Corey Farlow/Independent
27 I’ve Got Something To Praise God For Chosen 4:13/Independent
28 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads
29 Church With No Titles Brandon Rowell/Independent
30 Seek Out The Old Paths Blood Bought/Independent
31 I Wish Keven & Kim Abney/Independent
32 Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent
33 I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent
34 Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace Dave Melton Family/Independent
35 Overcomer Shepherds/Independent
36 It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent
37 You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent
38 Richest Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
39 More Than Life To Me Purpose/Chapel Valley
40 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

