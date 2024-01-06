Congratulations to Carolina The Band and The Christian Country Top 40 for December 2023

|1
|What Does It Profit A Man
|Carolina The Band/StowTown
|2
|If Not For You
|Chris Golden/24KRecords
|3
|Numbered
|Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country
|4
|That’s What I Love About Sunday
|Small Town Sunday/Independent
|5
|The First Song
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|6
|Basics Of Life
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|7
|I Wanna Be Like You
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
|8
|Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|9
|He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|10
|Still To Come
|Todd Tilghman/Independent
|11
|If Heaven Had A Door
|Mary Burke/Independent
|12
|It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|13
|Over The Next Hill
|Pauline Patterson/Independent
|14
|Good Jesus
|Matt Hill/Independent
|15
|Preacherman
|Hinson Family/Independent
|16
|I’ll Not Fear The Crossing
|The Parnells/Independent
|17
|Touch Him
|Ronny Hinson/Independent
|18
|Hold On Jesus Will Come
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|19
|Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
|20
|When I Get Where I’m Going
|Clint Brown(Sonya Isaacs Yearly)Daywind/New D
|21
|When Faith Met Grace
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|22
|Jesus And Me
|Jordan Family Band/ARS/New Day
|23
|Revival Now
|Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
|24
|Have I Done My Best
|Dean/Chapel Valley
|25
|Never Alone
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|26
|The Best Of Us
|Corey Farlow/Independent
|27
|I’ve Got Something To Praise God For
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|28
|What God Can Do
|Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads
|29
|Church With No Titles
|Brandon Rowell/Independent
|30
|Seek Out The Old Paths
|Blood Bought/Independent
|31
|I Wish
|Keven & Kim Abney/Independent
|32
|Highway 55
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|33
|I Was There When It Happened
|Pathfinders/Independent
|34
|Who Wouldn’t Want Amazing Grace
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|35
|Overcomer
|Shepherds/Independent
|36
|It’s Raining
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|37
|You Saved My Life
|Billy Walker/Independent
|38
|Richest Can’t Buy
|Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
|39
|More Than Life To Me
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|40
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
