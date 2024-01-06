Congrats to Phillips & Banks and the SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (January)

1 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent

2 Because Of Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent

3 I Want To Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

4 Hell’s Fire Jimmy Howson/Independent

5 It’s Too Late Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records

6 My Shepherd Britton Family/FMG

7 Can I Tell You About My Jesus Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage

8 Thank You Lord For Grace Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

9 Way Up On The Mountain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day

10 Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book Eric Horner/Independent

11 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

12 He Broke The Chains King James Boys/Pinecastle Records

13 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records

14 Walk On Faith King James Boys/Pinecastle Records

15 I’ll Look To Him Britton Family/FMG

16 I’m Too Near Home Strings Of Victory/Independent

17 It’s A Grand And Glorious Feeling Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

18 For What Earthly Reason Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads

19 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Organic/Crossroads