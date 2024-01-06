January 6, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congrats to Phillips & Banks and the SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (January)

scoopsnews02 mins

1 Man In The Middle Phillips And Banks/Independent
2 Because Of Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent
3 I Want To Be Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
4 Hell’s Fire Jimmy Howson/Independent
5 It’s Too Late Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records
6 My Shepherd Britton Family/FMG
7 Can I Tell You About My Jesus Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
8 Thank You Lord For Grace Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
9 Way Up On The Mountain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
10 Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book Eric Horner/Independent
11 Sanding Off The Edges Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
12 He Broke The Chains King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
13 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
14 Walk On Faith King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
15 I’ll Look To Him Britton Family/FMG
16 I’m Too Near Home Strings Of Victory/Independent
17 It’s A Grand And Glorious Feeling Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
18 For What Earthly Reason Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads
19 Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Organic/Crossroads
20 The Mighty Name Of Jesus High Fidelity/Rebel Records

Related News