Congrats to Phillips & Banks and the SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (January)

|1
|Man In The Middle
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|2
|Because Of Me
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|3
|I Want To Be Like You
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
|4
|Hell’s Fire
|Jimmy Howson/Independent
|5
|It’s Too Late
|Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records
|6
|My Shepherd
|Britton Family/FMG
|7
|Can I Tell You About My Jesus
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|8
|Thank You Lord For Grace
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|9
|Way Up On The Mountain
|Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs/New Day
|10
|Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book
|Eric Horner/Independent
|11
|Sanding Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|12
|He Broke The Chains
|King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
|13
|Jordan
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|14
|Walk On Faith
|King James Boys/Pinecastle Records
|15
|I’ll Look To Him
|Britton Family/FMG
|16
|I’m Too Near Home
|Strings Of Victory/Independent
|17
|It’s A Grand And Glorious Feeling
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|18
|For What Earthly Reason
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads
|19
|Old Country Baptizing
|Zoe & Cloyd/Organic/Crossroads
|20
|The Mighty Name Of Jesus
|High Fidelity/Rebel Records
