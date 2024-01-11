LEGENDARY SINGER/SONGWRITER KICKS OFF MOMENTS TO REMEMBER TOUR IN FEBRUARY

Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will kicks off the Moments To Remember Tour this Spring, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to 16 cities during February, March, April and May (complete Tour dates listed below).

For nearly half a century, Gaither, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winner, has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Honors and accolades have flowed his way in bunches, including his most recent Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year for the Gaither Vocal Band Shine recording.

Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith and talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey.

The 2024 Spring Tour affords Gaither, who turns 88 in March, the opportunity to continue to share the message he has been proclaiming for more than six decades. It’s that desire to spread the message of hope through music that keeps the Indiana native thriving. “I love doing what I do,” Gaither shares. “Life is about moments and making every moment count. Each night we try to create moments that will allow our audience to walk away feeling that they have truly experienced a great moment. That’s why we continue to do what we do.”

Tickets for the 2024 Gaither Moments To Remember Tour are on sale now. To purchase tickets or obtain additional details visit www.gaither.com.

2024 Spring Gaither Tour

February 23 – San Antonio TX

February 24 – Amarillo TX

February 25 – Wichita Falls TX

March 7 – Ormond Beach FL

March 8 – Orlando FL

March 9 – Ft Myers FL

March 15 – Springfield MO

March 16 – Benton AR

April 5 – Phoenix AZ

April 18 – Laurel MS

April 19 – Montgomery AL

April 21 – Greenville SC

May 9 – Chattanooga, TN

May 10 – Lexington KY

May 11 – Sterling Heights MI

May 12 – York PA

