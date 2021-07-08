Creekside Memory by Kevin & Kim Abney

What is it about Creekside that makes it so special?

We have asked many people through the years and we have found out that it’s a lot of things.

Here’s one by Kevin & Kim Abney.

A favorite memory of ours was Monday night at midnight prayer. It was Creekside 2019. The singers were all discussing their moments of discouragement and trials and everyone was encouraging each other and praying for each other. Also loved the prayer request being taped to the cross. Very touching.

Kevin and Kim Abney

Hope you are making plans to join us at Creekside 2021 in beautiful Pigeon Force, Tennessee.

Join us October 24 – 28 for Creekside 2021 Call or text for hotel and ticket info at 425 754 1147