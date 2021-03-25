Creekside Revival Kicks Off In The Smokies

The sounds of gospel music have returned to the Smokies with the kick off last night of Creekside Revival. Creekside Revival is a brand new event hosted by Coastal Events. “I truly believe that God laid this event on my heart, because I think right now is the time that our country needs revival more than ever.”, states Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Events, and SGN SCOOPS Magazine.

The event started with a night of Praise and Worship, followed by a great evening of music by many talented Artists. To conclude, Donnie Williamson brought the gospel message.

The event continues through Saturday. For more information, contact Rob Patz @ 425-754-1147.

Here is tonight’s schedule. Come join us!

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will take place October 24th through the 28th, 2021. Creekside is the home of The Diamond Awards. Be watching for the Nominations Ballot which will begin later this week.