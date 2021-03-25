JAMES D. VAUGHAN QUARTET FESTIVAL 2021

After being absent in 2020, the birthplace of southern gospel music, Lawrenceburg, TN will return with the annual all quartet festival beginning on Wednesday July 28 and continuing through Saturday July 31, 2021. The Mayor and City of Lawrenceburg have given us permission to proceed as normal.

The Vaughan Quartet Festival will once again be held at the historic Crockett Theater.

VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING TICKETS!

Permanent Ticket Holders will be able to purchase tickets beginning THURSDAY, APRIL 1 at 10:00AM. This will be BY PHONE ORDERS ONLY.

General Public tickets will be sold starting TUESDAY, APRIL 20 at 10:00AM.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 20 tickets can be purchased by phone and online.

For more information or tickets..

931~762-4321

or

www.lawrenceburgtn.gov