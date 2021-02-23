CREEKSIDE REVIVAL WELCOMES BRIAN CROWE

Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Events, is delighted to announce the addition of Brian Crowe, host of the nationally syndicated gospel radio program, Gospel Radio Favorites, to Creekside Revival.

Gospel Radio Favorites can be heard on over 1700 stations world-wide, including Canada, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Africa, Australia, and several stations across the United States.

“I am excited to be a part of Creekside Revival,” Crowe states. “Being together with great talent is a blessing. It’s like a taste of what Heaven will be like one day.”

Brian will be onsite at the convention to bring you interviews from some of the artists performing at Creekside Revival.

“I’m thrilled to have Brian with us. He brings an energy to his radio show that is contagious. Brian will be one of our emcees on Saturday night, so we hope you can come out to Creekside Revival and meet one of the great leaders in Gospel Music radio right now,” Patz adds.

For more information radio host Brian Crowe and his show, you can visit www.gospelradiofavorites.com

Creekside Revival will take place at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, March 24-27, and will feature daytime showcases and evening concerts. To reserve your hotel or VIP pass, please contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

