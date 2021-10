Creekside welcomes Master’s Voice as the featured Artist for Monday Night!

Creekside 2021 will be held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Oct. 24th – 28th, 2021. The 24th is “Quartet Kickoff night.” The event will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Creekside features the 2021 Diamond Awards, daily showcases , evening concerts, and Midnight Prayer. The Diamond Awards Show is on Tuesday Evening at 8 pm (EST).