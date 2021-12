Hello friends….Crimson Chord a southern gospel trio based in the Mount Washington/Shepherdsville, Kentucky area is seeking a third member for our trio. We prefer a female who will primarily fill the alto spot. However, we will consider a male singer. We require an individual who can be flexible and can hear and sing harmony parts. As this is a ministry we are seeking a dedicated Christian. We will be rehearsing weekly. Please send an email for consideration.

to Crimsonchordmusic@yahoo.com