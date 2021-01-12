Dave Emery Admitted to Hospital After Loss of Mother

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 12, 2021 – 1:45 pm -

Nashville, TN Dave Emery, former manager and vocalist for the world-famous Chuck Wagon Gang, has been admitted to the hospital with Covid-19. Covid is serious enough, but add Dave’s COPD to the mix and this is very dangerous. Dave has asked for the prayers of God’s people. This is coming on the heels of the loss of his mother, Betty Emery (Bellaire, MI) on Sunday who died from Covid at the age of 88 years old.

Dave managed and sang bass with the Chuckwagon Gang for 7 ½ years, and sang bass with the Proclaimers for 1 ½ years.

In 2018, following two years of prompting of the Holy Spirit, Dave made the initial contact with Paul Hyde and they began praying for God’s leadership in the creation of Redemption’s Promise and Dave became the first baritone for the group. After seeing where the Lord was leading Paul’s heart as the manager of the group, he stepped out of the line-up as a singer but remained best friends with Paul and they talk almost every day. Dave had a profound influence on Redemption’s Promise.

Dave and his wife Phyllis retired in late 2020 and just recently purchased and moved to their retirement home in Bradenton, FL. They have been enjoying their retirement there in Florida. For the last year and a half, Dave has been the bass vocalist for the Blackwood Quartet although this Covid situation has derailed their dates now until March 2021.

Please keep the entire Emery family in your prayers as they lay Dave’s mother to rest and as Dave fights this horrible virus.

