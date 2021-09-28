DAVID PHELPS CELEBRATES GRAND OLE OPRY DEBUT

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Platinum-selling StowTown recording artist David Phelps marked another milestone in an acclaimed career with his recent debut on the iconic Grand Ole Opry. The award-winning vocalist received a standing ovation at the close of his set, which included “Hello Beautiful,” the debut single from his latest release,

; the bluegrass-tinged “Come To Jesus”; and the concert favorite “No More Night.”

The evening’s star-studded lineup also featured Grand Ole Opry member and the “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent; country chart-topper Chris Janson; multi-GRAMMY®-winning instrumentalist Béla Fleck; and Grand Ole Opry member Jeannie Seely, among other performers.