DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP SIGNS TRUESONG TO NEW DAY RECORDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Daywind Music Group has signed on The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum’s very own resident Gospel group, TrueSong, to New Day Records. The group brings great Gospel music to their large daily audiences, infused with worship, southern, and country sounds. TrueSong is nominated as “Favorite New Artist” for the 2023 Singing News Fan Awards.

TrueSong’s debut radio release and streaming release is “Army of Love,” which will be available for the first time on April 28, debuting on LifeFM with the Family Friendly Morning Show with Rodney and Reagan. TrueSong will release a second song to streaming platforms entitled, “Believe for It” on May 19th, with their full-length albumTell Someone releasing on June 9.

Dusty Wells, director of Artist and Label Relations for Daywind, comments, “For those of us in the A&R part of the music business, every now and then you will hear a group and their ‘sound’ just jumps out at you in the most amazing way. I have known a few of the TrueSong members for several years. Dusty Barrett sent me a couple of demos. I listened and then listened again, and WOW … I knew I had to sign them. I love their heart, their call, their passion and I love that they want to see lives changed with the music that they are bringing to a hurting world.”

Wells added: “What an incredible opportunity for us here at Daywind Music Group to partner with TrueSong and to work with the wonderful and talented team at the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, part of the worldwide ministry Answers in Genesis. This new project is a blend of worship, inspirational, and Southern Gospel music that will touch countless lives. I am so excited for everyone to hear the music and share in the message of TRUESONG.”

Ken Ham, CEO of Answers in Genesis, adds: “Over the years, secular and Christian media have asked me how we found such talent that exists in the Answers in Genesis ministry and our Ark Encounter and Creation Museum attractions. My answer, ‘just as God brought the animals to Noah, so he brought the people to us.’ And that’s also my answer about the stunning resident artist group for Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, TrueSong.”

Ham noted: “There is no way humanly speaking we could have put a group like this together. God miraculously brought these four unique, extremely talented guys together to form a group that I believe will be a singing sensation in the Christian world. Yes, they really are that good. And they use their talents to impact lives for the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Dusty Barrett of TrueSong comments on the upcoming project, “In 23 years of professional music ministry, this project, Tell Someone, is the best thing I’ve ever been a part of. The team surrounding TrueSong, including our team at AiG, Daywind, our producer, and all of the musicians and engineers, are elite. They made this entire process fun, and the finished project is a result of God putting everyone together at the right time. I’m excited to share this music with the world.”

Stay tuned for more new music from TrueSong and watch them live at the Ark Encounter, south of Cincinnati, in Williamstown, Ky! TrueSong is featured this summer along with more than 100 artists at the world’s biggest Christian musical festival, “40 Days and Nights of Christian Music,” at the Ark Encounter’s Answers Center, August 1-September 9.

