Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call add Dakota Lee

Gold Rush Music Group Recording artist, Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call announce the addition of their new lead singer, Dakota Lee. Dakota is from Hiram, Ga and had recently been a minister of music before joining the group! He is 20 years old and has such a passion to sing for Christ as well as win souls to Him as well.



He was raised in a pastors home, all of his life! His grandpa, Dr. Ken Martin usually started churches and helped them to grow & mature! Dakota is also a minister as well. Besides his singing, he also has such a great personality off stage! Please stop by and see him along with Jaidyn’s Call, at a concert near you! To keep up with their schedule, visit their website at jaidynscall.com