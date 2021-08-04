New Music by Greg Sullivan

Resting Place Music Recording Artist, Greg Sullivan is releasing “Masterpiece” to radio this week. The song was written by Caleb Paul Rogers. Vonda Armstrong of Hey Ya’ll Media said, “Greg’s music is reaching people. As a matter of fact, a former release of his, “Beginning Again” has recently been announced as a Top 10 Diamond award contender for “Sunrise Song of the Year. It has been a joy watching Greg bloom as an artist as he travels, sharing the gospel message through song and testimony of what God has done for him.”

Check out the listing of interviews this week and tune in to hear more about Greg and the song.

Check out the video below: