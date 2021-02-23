Diamond Awards 2020 To Be Held In Oxford Alabama at Southern Gospel Weekend, March 19th, 2021

Oxford, Alabama…Coastal Media Group and SGN Scoops Magazine, home of the Diamond Awards, are excited to announce the rescheduled date for the 2020 Diamond Awards Show.

Originally scheduled for last October at Creekside Gospel Music Convention, the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic and Covid -19 restrictions in the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee area. The show has officially been rescheduled for Friday, March 19th in Oxford, Alabama at the beautiful Civic Center during the Southern Gospel Weekend Convention.

Vonda Armstrong, board member for the event stated, “We are very excited to host the Diamond Event this year at Southern Gospel Weekend.” Rob Patz, also board member added, “We will enforce social distancing and the mask mandate in Alabama, according to Governor Kay Ivey’s office. We are excited and so ready to see everyone.”

Here is a complete lineup for Southern Gospel Weekend.

Host Hotel Information: Marriott-256-831-7995

Ticket Information: Vonda Armstrong- 256-310-7892