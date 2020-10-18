Diamond Awards Show To Be Rescheduled….

Written by scoopsnews on October 18, 2020 – 12:26 pm -

The Diamond Awards Show set for October 29th, 2020 in Savannah, Tennessee has been cancelled due to Covid concerns.

“We have been watching the numbers close of cases and they have been rising most everywhere. I am concerned with the gathering of people from different areas of the world together, states Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention and The Diamond Awards.”

The Diamond Awards will be re-scheduled but at this time no final plans have been made. Please continue to watch for an announcement.

God Bless You all and stay safe.

Rob Patz

You Can Email Me At rob@sgnscoops.com

For more Gospel Music news Read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related