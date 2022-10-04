Pigeon Forge, TN– Dixie Revival is pleased to announce a partnership with Straight Arrow Management (South Bound, Todd Tilghman) of Nashville, TN. Michael Turner and Chandler Baucom met with the trio earlier today during a busy NQC week. “We pray

that God will use this relationship to open more doors for us to share our story of real life redemption and perseverance.”

Revival is Matt & Holly Branch of Bessemer City,NC and their long time friends Stephen Robertson of Mt. Airy, NC. They record with Son Sound Music Group out of North Carolina and was recently named “Horizon Country Gospel Group of the Year” at Gospel Music Fan Fair. Audiences everwhere are amazed by

their harmony and energy and moved by their testimonies.

This trio also currently has the #9 song on the Christian Country Hot 100 for the month of September with “Good Time” with the new single, “Beautiful Messes” releasing in October.

Visit their website to learn more about Dixie Revival: www.dixierevivalmusic.com

Be sure

to visit and like the Facebook and follow them on TikTok. YouTube and Instagram @dixierevivalmusic