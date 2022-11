People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome Dove Award Winning, “BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE”, on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 6:00PM. Brian Free is the most awarded tenor in Gospel Music. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com

