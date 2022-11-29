This Week on Gospel Music Today November 28

Blake and Jenna Bolerjack are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the

week of November 27. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Calvary’s Love, and Jean reviews new

recordings by KT & T and Clearvision. An article from SGN Scoops magazine

is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Singin’ in the

Sun, the Old Paths and The Kingsmen. The show features exclusive concert

video of The Lore Family, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in

Stanley, NC and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an

exclusive video of The Harbingers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Owasso, OK. “The Keepers” video by Karen Peck and New River is

also on the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

http://www.gospelmusictoday.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

