DR. COY BARKER SLATED TO SPEAK AT CREEKSIDE 2021

“We’re excited to be a part of a Positive life changing family event! God is restoring and healing all brokenness and rejections! Don’t miss this event! Get your tickets now!” – Drs. Coy and Dee Barker.

Coastal Events is excited to announce that internationally known speaker and pastor Dr. Coy Barker will be one of the scheduled preachers for Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this year.

Dr. Barker has watched God move him in and out of several churches as an instrument of growth for each of these ministries. He has also helped train pastors and develop churches both in the United States and overseas. In addition, for at least twenty-five years of his ministry, he has been involved in television. Dr. Dee Barker is a singer and worship leader, and has multiple albums, including her most recent, “Surrendered.” Drs. Coy and Dee Barker, along with their son, Dustin, founded the ministry of Elevation Point Church in Loganville, Georgia, where they focus on the message of Jesus Christ.

Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Events and Creekside Gospel Music Convention, had this to say: “We are so thrilled to have Dr. Coy Barker preaching at Creekside. We believe that God is going to use him greatly and that we are going to experience an outpouring like never before. After what we’ve been through in 2020, we are believing in a great restoration in 2021 and beyond.”