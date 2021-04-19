IMC Concerts Announces Tickets On Sale TODAY APRIL 19 For Praisefest Branson Spring Prelude & Encore

Johnson City, TN – Praisefest Branson has enjoyed a decade of success in the Ozark Mountains’ town of Branson, MO. In celebration of the event’s 10-year anniversary, IMC President, Landon Beene, has announced plans to present a week-long event in 2022 at the elaborate Mansion Theatre. This is the same location where the event originated in 2012.

According to Beene, the event will take place over six days – March 14-19, 2022 – and feature more than 25 of the country’s most popular singers, musicians, and speakers. This lineup highlights many of the same artists that are featured annually, including Greater Vision, Legacy Five, the Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, and The Hoppers. Joining this already-impressive lineup are several new faces to this event, including Sandi Patty, David Phelps, Babbie Mason, Veritas, The Martins, and Cana’s Voice. The event will also feature noted speaker, Dr. David Jeremiah, and well-known comedians, Ken Davis and Mark Lowry. Also, a special celebration will take place on Wednesday evening, March 16th, that features a 300-plus voice choir comprised of choral members from numerous states, including Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. This incredible variety will ensure that there is something present for everyone in attendance.

According to IMC representatives, Praisefest Branson Spring 2022 is being presented as two separate events. This will offer fans the option to attend either Branson Spring Prelude, which takes place March 14 – 16, or Branson Spring Encore, which will be held March 17 – 19. Fans also have the option of attending all six days.

“For the last few years, this event has been sold out,” states IMC representative Nate Goble. “We want to give people that haven’t been able to come before the opportunity to enjoy this event. By providing two events back-to-back for a week-long event, we will be able to provide more opportunities to service this demand.”

“We are thrilled to be making this a week-long opportunity for the fans of Gospel music,” Beene adds. “People love their time in Branson and have found it to be a great economical get-away without having to travel too far. There is no other event of this size and nature offered within a 500-mile radius, making this the largest event of its kind for this geographical region.”

Perfectly situated on Expressway Lane, the Mansion Theatre features free on-site parking, and in recent years, has invested in major renovations. Additionally, in an ongoing effort to provide quality productions, the 2022 event will feature state-of-the-art IMAG video screen projection, so that fans may have an exceptional view of the artists on stage. Organizers say this has been a request of event patrons for quite some time. IMC is very excited to be able to offer this for the 2022 event.

Registration and ticket sales have just been opened to the public. Due to pre-renewals of annual pass holders, the best seats are going fast. “We are looking forward to another sold-out event, so we are encouraging those wishing to attend to plan early. We are also very excited that the town of Branson has announced the expiration of their mask mandate, so our attendees will not be required to wear a mask if they do not wish to do so,” Goble explains.

Current ticket holders are encouraged to call right away to obtain seating upgrades to new seating that has just been opened. Tickets are on sale now for all events. Event registration and complete information is available by calling 800-965-9324 or visiting www.PraisefestBranson.com