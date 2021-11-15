Drew Laney Joins Molded Clay

We are excited to announce the newest addition to the Molded Clay Ministry team!!! Drew Laney, from Monroe, NC will join us as our bass singer effective immediately. Drew brings with him a new level of excitement. We are honored God has chosen to send him our way.

Born December 29, 2001, Drew resides in Monroe N.C. where he is a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Drew surrendered his life to Christ in 2015, at the age of 14.

Drew’s love for southern gospel began at a very early age and was passed down from is great grandmother, “Mawmaw Jean,” and grandmother, “Mawmaw Linda”, who both sang in the Redeemed Quartet, which later became Redeemed Trio.

Drew sang in choirs until his mid teenage years. He is excited to be a part of ministry again as a bass singer. Drew hopes to bless and bring others to Christ through his music and testimony.

“I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations.” Psalm 89:1