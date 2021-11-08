Excitement Growing For Year 2 Of Creekside Revival

Plans are coming together for the 2022, Creekside Revival, which will be held at the Evergreen Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, March 30 – April 2, 2022.

Creekside Revival will be four days packed full of preaching, praise and prayer. Many of the hallmarks of the popular fall Creekside event will be incorporated into this brand new event, with showcases on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings, and evening concerts beginning on Wednesday, March 30 and running through Saturday, April 2 2022.

We will also be carrying over the ever-popular Midnight Prayer on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

“We are excited about year 2 of Creekside Revival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after the success we’ve had with the first year of Creekside Revival,” says Coastal Media owner Rob Patz. “With all of the things going on in the world today, we need revival more than anything else right now.”

For hotel reservations or VIP passes, please call or text Rob at 425-754-1147 or for more information, please email events@sgnscoops.com.