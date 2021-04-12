Faithful Crossings Releases Lyric Video for “Just Can’t Wait” Featuring Karen Peck Gooch

Kansas City, MO – BMG artist and beloved trio, Faithful Crossings, has released a video for their current single Just Can’t Wait, one of the cuts from their album titled Farther Down the Road-Songs for the Journey. Written by Jonathan Montgomery, the single can also be found on the 2021 FMG Volume 1 Radio Compilation CD.

Produced by Nashville veteran, Les Butler, the encouraging and upbeat song features the Dove Award winning artist Karen Peck Gooch, along with some of Nashville’s most talented and revered musicians. Just Can’t Wait was highlighted on the Gospel Greats radio program, and it is no surprise that it has started steadily climbing the charts.

Of the song, Tammy Sumner says “Now more than ever, we need songs to encourage us! That’s why we’re so excited about Just Can’t Wait. It’s a message the world needs to be reminded of. I’m grateful to Les Butler for his expertise, and to Karen Peck Gooch for lending her beautiful voice to the project. It was a great pleasure to be working with so many talented and experienced artists.”

This is the fifth music video released by the group, and the song’s lyrical and hopeful message, held together by Faithful Crossing’s tight harmonies and impeccable blend, will surely make it a favorite. We know it will encourage and remind you that the troubles of this life are only temporary!

The link for the video can be found at: https://youtu.be/J7g6D9wo4uw