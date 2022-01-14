Faith’s Journey announces the departure of Scott Roberts.

As seasons change, so do ministries. After three years, Scott Roberts has resigned from his position with Faith’s Journey and Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel. Scott will remain with the group throughout the transition.

Scott says, “Thank you to Jonathan and Deana for giving me a place to use my God given talents and calling. I will always be grateful. We were friends when I started with Faith’s Journey and we are still dear friends now.”

Jonathan says, “I am thankful for the time Scott has spent with us and the joy he has brought to those who have seen us in concert. Scott is a very talented man whom God will continue to use.”

Scott will be moving closer to Chatom, Alabama and his parents. He will be seeking God’s direction in his new ministry.