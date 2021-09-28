“FALL INTO SUNDAY CHURCH” Gospel Series
People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will be having “FALL INTO SUNDAY CHURCH” Gospel Series. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will welcome special guest each Sunday as followed:
– Sunday October 3, 10:00AM, Homecoming with special musical guest, ‘MARK BISHOP’.
– Sunday October 10, 6:00PM, An Evening with Grammy & Dove Award Winning ‘KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER’
– Sunday October 17, 6:00PM, An evening with “LAUREN TALLEY”
– Sunday October 24, 6:00PM, a full concert with “JOSH & ASHLEY FRANKS”
For more information about any or all events, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242