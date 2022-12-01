Farm House Records Welcomes The Barber Family

Atlanta, GA — Farm House Records is proud to welcome The Barber Family to our roster of artists.

The Barber family, a trio consisting of James & Brenda Barber, along with daughter Rebecca Barber Dempsey, have signed a multi-year agreement with Farm House Records. With a sound that’s reminiscent of the great Rambo family, audiences across the country will love hearing from The Barber Family!

As The Barber Family venture into this new era of ministry, a door closes on one that has been dear to Jame’s heart. James says, “After pastoring for the past 11 years, my wife and I have resigned from pastoring our church in Gainesville, Georgia. We, along with our daughter, Rebecca, will be traveling full time, singing, preaching, and working with local churches. We are currently booking dates for the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

The Barber Family’s freshman project with Farm House Records will be available Spring 2023.

CLICK HERE to learn more and to book The Barber Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

