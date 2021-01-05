Fast Five with Nick Nicolosi, “The Tax-Free Income Dude”

Written by scoopsnews on January 5, 2021 – 1:27 pm -

By: Vonda Armstrong

Hey, Y’all!

I recently heard about this book with a message that I believe can help just about everyone I know. The name of the book is THE TAX FREE INCOME DUDE written by Nick Nicolosi.

For information on the book, you can reach Nick at 985-774-6615 or go to freereport. thetaxfreeincomedude.com and order the book and all the bonus materials that come with it.

(Vonda)#1. HOW DID YOU GET THE “NICKNAME,” THE TAX FREE INCOME DUDE?

(Nick) Clients and friends started calling me The Tax Free Income Dude because of my passion for talking about how to incorporate tax free income into their retirement plans.

It seems to me that most people struggle to save money for retirement, and when they do, it’s the old-fashioned way of bank CD’s, IRA, and 401(k). Sometimes I want to scream, “Wake Up America!” There is a simpler and more effective way to save that offers so many other advantages and benefits without the risk of losses and payment of taxes.

(Vonda)#2.YOU TALK ABOUT RETIREMENT PLANNING. WHAT NEEDS TO BE CONSIDERED FOR IT TO BE A COMPLETE PLAN?

(Nick)Retirement planning is so much more than just putting a couple

hundred bucks into an IRA or 401(k) and hoping for good returns over a 20

to 40 year period.

In my opinion, it is unrealistic to think an investment in stocks or

mutual funds will have a good return without any losses over a 20 to 40

year savings period, or that you will never need to take money out for

education or other unforeseen expenses. And to make matters worse, your

nest egg is fully taxable at whatever the current tax rates are when you

retire.

Taxes and losses are the two biggest killers of a retirement plan.

Besides accumulation and income challenges, I believe a solid and

complete plan for retirement should include an opportunity for market type

gains, zero market losses, protection for your family from premature death,

have tax advantages, maximize Social Security payments, and provide for

extended Long Term Care illnesses.

(Vonda)#3.ONE OF YOUR MAIN POINTS IS THAT THERE ARE ONLY 2 WAYS TO GET TOTALLY TAX-FREE INCOME. WHAT ARE THEY?

(Nick)The short answer is Roth IRA and Life Insurance.

Life insurance is one of the last great frontiers of truly tax free income.

I know, it doesn’t sound very exciting until you understand how to make it a

tax free retirement income plan without government rules on contributions

or access to your money!

This new, modern-day approach is called an Overfunded Indexed

Universal Life. It combines a link to an index, like the S&P 500, with Zero

Market Losses and a Lock-In of All Gains, and when structured properly, can

provide Tax Free Income.

(Vonda)#4.YOU DEVOTED A WHOLE CHAPTER TO ANNUITIES AND THEIR ADVANTAGES. TELL ME MORE ABOUT THEIR IMPACT ON RETIREMENT INCOME.

(Nick) We all love guarantees, especially when it comes to our money that we

will need for retirement income every month.

Annuities provide guaranteed income regardless of how long you live,

and you can set up the income to continue for your spouse’s lifetime, also.

Some companies offer the newer Fixed Indexed Annuity with No Fees

or Expense Charges and provide additional income for major illnesses and

long term care expenses. Most have the same link to an index, no losses to

your account value, and gains are locked in.

As you build your retirement income stream, consider these 3 “X

Factors” for:

Guaranteed Growth through an Increasing Income Base

Maximizing Payout Factors

Providing Potential X-Tra Income Payments

(Vonda)#5.YOU MENTION BONUSES THAT COME WITH THE BOOK. WHAT ARE THEY AND HOW DO WE GET THEM?

(Nick) Go to freereport.thetaxfreeincomedude.com and get the 2 Free

Reports:

In the download you’ll meet me, and you can order the Book and

Extra Bonuses for a December Discounted Special Price of $37. The Book comes with the “Everything You Need to Get Started” Bonus kit of worksheets, a brief training video and a limited time opportunity to book a 25 minute call with me for your Personalized Retirement Strategy Session.

Thanks Nick for sharing with our readers at SGN SCOOPS Magazine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related