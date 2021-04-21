Fast Five With The Foresters

Foresters are a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry. They travel all across the United States and Canada, holding more than 200 meetings each year. They have also held three tours in Europe. Theare a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry. They travel all across the United States and Canada, holding more than 200 meetings each year. They have also held three tours in Europe. The Foresters sing southern and traditional Gospel Music. They are a family group with a live band. They play a large variety of instruments including, Piano, Bass Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Mandolin, Harmonica and Drums. They write much of the material they sing. They also sing many of the great old hymns and gospel songs of the church. Mark is also an ordained minister and holds revival and preaching services in addition to their concert ministry. The Foresters consist of: Mark (vocals, piano and guitars) , Andrea (vocals and bass guitar) , Tyler ( age 15 – drums and guitar) and Trevor (age 11 vocals and bass guitar)

We are excited to present this Fast 5 about The Foresters!

Tell us about your current single.

Our debut single Deliver Again became a SGN Scoops top 25 song. We were thrilled with the response from Radio. We are following that up with a great new song, Holy All Over Again. Written by Joseph Habedank, Lee Black and Sue C. Smith, this amazing song of worship has really been connecting with our crowds. The Bible speaks of the angels gathered around the throne singing Holy, Holy, Holy. One day, we will join them in that refrain. This song really captures that feeling and promise for us as believers. We are so grateful for Radio and the way they have taken to our music in such a short time.

We travel nationwide, coast to coast. We will come anywhere and sing for you! This year we will be in about 30 states and do about 200 concerts , Lord willing. You can reach us at 586-873-0480 or markforestermusic@gmail.com

www.forestersgospelmusic.com Our music is available anywhere you stream music. You can get physical copies at

Who is your all time favorite singer and why?

We all seem to have similar influences. Jim and Melissa Brady, Michael English, Joseph Habedank, The Booth Brothers. We listen to everyone in gospel music pretty much! We love it all.

There are so many! Lol.

There are so many! Lol. In the south we love Sonnys and Lamberts. When we tour out west, we love In and Out and Whataburger! We love frozen yogurt shops along the way too!

Share your testimony! Tell us about what God has done in your life. (Each member)

Mark was saved at the age of 4 years old. When he was 16 he started traveling and singing full time. About six years after that he sang in a KY church and met Andrea. Andrea was saved at 8 years old and raised in an evangelists home. She was used to travel and singing each week. Mark and Andrea married 10 months later. The day after they got home from their honeymoon, they sang in 2 churches! That has been their life every since. Both boys, Tyler (15) and Trevor (12) were born into this full time ministry. Instruments were placed in their hands at a young age. Tyler became our full time drummer at the age of 8 and likewise, Trevor took over the bass guitar at 8 years old. Being singer as well as band was something Mark had dreamed of before he even met Andrea.

We love to sing anywhere, sharing the Gospel, the Good News of Jesus. Each year we see many professions of faith and it’s a blessing to share hope with the world. God has opened so many doors for us, blessed us with a very full schedule and , we get sing and play music as a family. God is good!