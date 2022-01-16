FIRE FEST 2022 HEADLINERS ANNOUNCED

Fire Fest Campmeeting for the Soul is pleased to announce their 6 th Annual 2022

headliners. Friday, February 25 th The Hinson Family and Saturday, February 26 th Jeff

and Sheri Easter. Appointed2 will be opening both nights.

Fire Fest started as a vision God gave to two men. One while driving down the road and

the other while laying upon his bed. At the same moment, in two different places, they

saw the same event. It was only later that evening as they began to talk that they

realized what God was prompting them to do. The first event took place in a donkey

pasture three months later! From there it moved to the heart of the local mall and this

year, it is moving into the Citrus County Auditorium in Inverness, Florida. The vision is

always the same, to reach a soul for the kingdom through music.

This year along with our headliners we have artists coming from North Carolina,

Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Some of the best artists you may have never heard of

perform at Fire Fest. Free concerts are offered daily from 3-5 pm. This year’s artists

include Mitchell Whisnant, Toni Walker, Tammy Renee, Foretold, and Praise Times

Three. These are national recording artists, musicians who travel and minister wherever

God leads them. They come at their own expense because they believe in the mission

of Fire Fest.

Other activities during the weekend include morning campfire devotionals by Pastor Ray

Miller. A golf outing for the men and a conference for the women. Emcee for the

weekend is Evangelist Randy Nichols of Appointed2.

The 3rd Annual Women of the Fire Conference will be held on Saturday, February 26 th at

11 am. The conference is free to attend and a love offering will be accepted. Evangelist

Amy Freeman-Nichols of Appointed2, SGN Scoops staff writer and author of the Think

On This series will be the featured Speaker with Pastor Toni Walker leading worship.

Come experience the fellowship and power a room full of women can generate.

For more information about Fire Fest or to purchase tickets for this year’s event visit

www.firefestcampmeeting.com