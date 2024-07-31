Fundraiser Announced for Autumn Nelon Streetman of The Nelons

Dear friends,

As you know on Friday, July 26, the Nelon family was hit with an unimaginable tragedy. Our heart wrenching grief is overwhelming, and we are just struggling to take our next breath. We appreciate all the calls, texts, food, and mostly the prayers. We humbly come to you now to ask for help for our precious Autumn. We are surrounding her with love, but she’s going to need financial assistance for the many mountainous tasks ahead. She has not only lost her family, but also her livelihood. In addition to the funeral costs, she also will be responsible for running the wedding venue, farm, and two homes. Please prayerfully consider helping. We appreciate and love you all. Please keep praying as we walk in this valley. We know we will be on the mountain top again one day. “Though he slay me, yet will I trust in him:..” Job 13:15

Please follow this link to give.

https://give.cornerstone.cc/projectlovethyneighbor

For checks: Autumn Streetman

5566 Clipper Bay Dr

Powder Springs, Ga 30127

