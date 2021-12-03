Funeral arrangements for Dianne Wilkinson are as follows. Visitation will be Monday, December 6th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cobb Funeral Home in Blytheville Arkansas. There will also be a visitation on Tuesday, December 7th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Springhill Baptist Church in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The funeral will also be at the church beginning at 1:00 pm. The service will not be live streamed.. for those that have asked. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 8th at 10:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery on the corner of North Division and Willow Street in Blytheville, Arkansas. I will share obituary when it is completed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wall of Grace ministry in McKenzie Tennessee.

