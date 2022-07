People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome special guest “JEFF & SHERI EASTER” on Sunday, August 7 at 6:00PM. Jeff & Sheri have been seen on the Bill Gaither Homecoming Tours and Videos. No admission charge, however, a generous freewill love offering will be received. For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com or call 731-727-8242

