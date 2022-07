Exciting News…!!

Rodney Griffin, our 3rd inductee announced into the 2022 Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame..!! Surprise video.. Congratulations Rodney.

Thank you to SGMA Board Member, Aaron Rich for being there and making the announcement.

Rodney Griffin

Greater Vision

Official Induction Ceremony is Tuesday, September 27th 1:00pm during NQC at the LeConte Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, TN Natqc.com

