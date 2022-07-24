This Week on Gospel Music Today July 25 2022

The members of Justified Quartet are the guests on Gospel Music Today for

the week of July 24. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Rivenbark Ministries, and Jean

reviews new recordings by Tabitha Cannady and The Crutchfield Family. An

article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News

Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of The Primitive Quartet,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of United Voice,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Farmington, MO.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for

Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,

Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,

IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com