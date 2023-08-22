GloryWay Welcomes Philip Kolb

GloryWay is excited to announce the addition of baritone singer and musician, Philip Kolb. Philip is no stranger to Gospel Music, having spent many years with the group Soul’d Out. Philip has often been seen at GloryWay concerts throughout the past few years with his added vocals and piano accompaniment.

Philip says, “The guys of GloryWay have been friends of mine for a while now and I’m excited to be joining them on their next season of making great Christian music!” Manager, Justin Crank, says “We’re looking forward to having Philip here full-time. God has gifted him with an amazing talent! He’s a wonderful songwriter, vocalist, and musician. We’re excited for what God has in store for us.”

GloryWay is looking forward to getting into the studio very soon and getting new music out.

