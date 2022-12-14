GORDON MOTE DELIVERS ANOTHER CHRISTMAS CLASSIC DURING HOLIDAY SEASON

Nashville, TN – New Haven Records has announced the second Christmas release this Holiday season from multi-award winning, singer/musician/producer Gordon Mote. The first release was O Little Town of Bethlehem. Mote delivers even more Holiday cheer this Christmas season with the release of the classic, I’ll Be Home for Christmas.

Throughout the past three decades, the 21-time Academy of Country Music nominee, established a place at the forefront of the Christian and country music genres as one of the country’s most sought-after studio musicians and producers, as well as an accomplished solo recording artist.

Recorded in 1943, by the legendary Bing Crosby, I’ll Be Home for Christmas was originally written to honor soldiers overseas who longed to be home at Christmas time. Over the past 70 years, the song has become a Christmas standard. “I love the story behind, ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas,’” Mote states. “Everyone longs to be in the place they call home during the Christmas season, and I hope everyone that hears my version will enjoy it and have a wonderful Christmas season wherever they call home.”

“It seems like almost everyone has recorded this Christmas favorite,” New Haven Records President Ken Harding shares. “Elvis Presley, Johnny Mathis, Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban, Pentatonix, Michael Buble, Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, and the list goes on and on, but I must admit that Gordon’s rendition is pretty special. I believe his version will be loved and played for years to come.”

I’ll Be Home for Christmas and O Little Town of Bethlehem are available now on iTunes, Amazon and all streaming platforms.

