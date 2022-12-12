Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 January 2023

1 Not For Long Guardians/Daywind

2 The Keepers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

3 Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads

4 Ready To Leave Down East Boys/Crossroads

5 Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Qt/StowTown

6 That Heavenly Home Tribute Qt/Daywind

7 Older People Greater Vision/Daywind

8 Liar, Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

9 Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

10 God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/StowTown

11 Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind

12 What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads

13 No Better Than That Southbound/Daywind

14 Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family/StowTown

15 Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent

16 Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown

17 Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind

18 A Different Way REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Records

19 There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

20 You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads

21 The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/StowTown

22 The Story Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

23 We Shall Rise Inspirations/Crossroads

24 When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers QT/Family Music Group

25 Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown

26 Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

27 Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music

28 He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA

29 Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads

30 All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind

31 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

32 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

33 Overcome Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

34 God Do It Again Taylors/StowTown

35 Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown

36 He Is Greater Than My Need Les Butler/Family Music Group

37 He Gave Browders/Dream Big

38 Never Not God The Sound/Daywind

39 He Said I Could Come Soul’d Out Qt/Independent

40 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads

41 When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Indedepent

42 Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown

43 Dead Man Walking Chronicle/Independent

44 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent

45 Awake 11th Hour/Crossroads

46 I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind

47 This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads

48 Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent

49 My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent

50 From The Mountain Top Tonja Rose (Jessica Horton)/Mansion

51 I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent

52 Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind

53 The Bidding Bibletones/ Independent

54 Testify Legacy Five/StowTown

55 Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music

56 Find My Hallelujah Phillips & Banks/Independent

57 Welcome Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

58 Jesus Is Coming Back 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

59 Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley

60 A Lot Out Of A Litte Susan Whistnant/UIA

61 Brighten The Corner The Browns/StowTown

62 Grace Said Yes The Journeys/Chapel Valley

63 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent

64 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads

65 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent

66 The Journey Steeles/StowTown

67 Gospel Train MARK209/Independent

68 Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown

69 Carry It All Joy Holden/ARS

70 Where Could I Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

71 I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

72 One More Time Will Do Day 3/Independent

73 Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/ Daywind

74 The Lord Is My Strength McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

75 Lord Deliver Me Bros 4/Independent

76 Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent

77 About The Business Endless Highway/Crossroads

78 What A Way To Go Billy Huddleston/Independent

79 It’s You, Lord A’Men Qt/Independent

80 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent

81 Sunday Morning Kind Of Song Jessica Ingram/Independent

82 For Such A Time As This Shona Bright/Independent

83 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent

84 Blessed Jordan Family Band/ARS

85 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Independent

86 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Swor Family/Independent

87 Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

88 The River Big Mo/Independent

89 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown

90 Changed To A Blessing By Faith/Independent

91 One More Hallelujah Family Legacy/Independent

92 We’ll See The King Pine Ridge Boys/Independent

93 Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

94 You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken Wilbanks/Independent

95 In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind

96 God Is Bigger The Foresters/Independent

97 Everyday’s A Thank You Vernon Greeson/Independent

98 Never Seen A Love Like That Frosts/Mansion

99 The Sun Will Shine Again Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent