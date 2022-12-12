December 12, 2022

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 January 2023

scoopsnews07 mins

1
Not For Long
Guardians/Daywind
2 The Keepers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
3 Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads
4 Ready To Leave Down East Boys/Crossroads
5 Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Qt/StowTown
6 That Heavenly Home Tribute Qt/Daywind
7 Older People Greater Vision/Daywind
8 Liar, Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
9 Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
10 God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/StowTown
11 Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind
12 What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads
13 No Better Than That Southbound/Daywind
14 Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family/StowTown
15 Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent
16 Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown
17 Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind
18 A Different Way
REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Records
19 There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
20 You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads
21 The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/StowTown
22 The Story Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
23 We Shall Rise Inspirations/Crossroads
24 When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers QT/Family Music Group
25 Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown
26 Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
27 Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music
28 He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA
29 Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads
30 All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind
31 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
32 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
33 Overcome Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
34 God Do It Again Taylors/StowTown
35 Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown
36 He Is Greater Than My Need Les Butler/Family Music Group
37 He Gave Browders/Dream Big
38 Never Not God The Sound/Daywind
39 He Said I Could Come Soul’d Out Qt/Independent
40 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads
41 When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Indedepent
42 Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown
43 Dead Man Walking Chronicle/Independent
44 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
45 Awake 11th Hour/Crossroads
46 I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind
47 This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads
48 Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent
49 My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent
50 From The Mountain Top Tonja Rose (Jessica Horton)/Mansion
51 I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent
52 Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind
53 The Bidding Bibletones/ Independent
54 Testify Legacy Five/StowTown
55 Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music
56 Find My Hallelujah Phillips & Banks/Independent
57 Welcome Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
58 Jesus Is Coming Back 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
59 Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley
60 A Lot Out Of A Litte Susan Whistnant/UIA
61 Brighten The Corner The Browns/StowTown
62 Grace Said Yes The Journeys/Chapel Valley
63 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent
64 One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads
65 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
66 The Journey Steeles/StowTown
67 Gospel Train MARK209/Independent
68 Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown
69 Carry It All Joy Holden/ARS
70 Where Could I Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
71 I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
72 One More Time Will Do Day 3/Independent
73 Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
74 The Lord Is My Strength McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
75 Lord Deliver Me Bros 4/Independent
76 Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent
77 About The Business Endless Highway/Crossroads
78 What A Way To Go Billy Huddleston/Independent
79 It’s You, Lord A’Men Qt/Independent
80 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent
81 Sunday Morning Kind Of Song Jessica Ingram/Independent
82 For Such A Time As This Shona Bright/Independent
83 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent
84 Blessed Jordan Family Band/ARS
85 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Independent
86 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Swor Family/Independent
87 Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
88 The River Big Mo/Independent
89 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown
90 Changed To A Blessing By Faith/Independent
91 One More Hallelujah Family Legacy/Independent
92 We’ll See The King Pine Ridge Boys/Independent
93 Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
94 You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken Wilbanks/Independent
95 In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind
96 God Is Bigger The Foresters/Independent
97 Everyday’s A Thank You Vernon Greeson/Independent
98 Never Seen A Love Like That Frosts/Mansion
99 The Sun Will Shine Again Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
100 The Rock Ronny Hinson/Independent

