Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 January 2023

1
Not For Long
Guardians/Daywind
|2
|The Keepers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|3
|Music To My Ears
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|4
|Ready To Leave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|5
|Don’t Miss Jesus
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|6
|That Heavenly Home
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|7
|Older People
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|8
|Liar, Liar
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|9
|Heaven Frame Of Mind
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|10
|God Will Always Be God
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|11
|Scars In Heaven
|Nelons/Daywind
|12
|What The Blood Does
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|13
|No Better Than That
|Southbound/Daywind
|14
|Need Another Noah
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|15
|Whose Hands You’re In
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|16
|Tell The Grave
|Perrys/StowTown
|17
|Never Been
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|18
|A Different Way
REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Records
|19
|There Is A Mountain
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|20
|You Love, I’ll Judge
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|21
|The Blood Of Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|22
|The Story
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|23
|We Shall Rise
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|24
|When God’s Chariot Comes
|Old Time Preachers QT/Family Music Group
|25
|Room Full Of Stories
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|26
|Just As Sure
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|27
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|Gold City/Sony Music
|28
|He Won’t Stay Gone
|Whisnants/UIA
|29
|Stay Home
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|30
|All The Praise
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|31
|Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|32
|Run To The Door
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|33
|Overcome
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|34
|God Do It Again
|Taylors/StowTown
|35
|Sing Me There
|Kramers/StowTown
|36
|He Is Greater Than My Need
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|37
|He Gave
|Browders/Dream Big
|38
|Never Not God
|The Sound/Daywind
|39
|He Said I Could Come
|Soul’d Out Qt/Independent
|40
|God Did It
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|41
|When You Believe In God
|Hyssongs/Indedepent
|42
|Saved People
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|43
|Dead Man Walking
|Chronicle/Independent
|44
|The Building
|Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
|45
|Awake
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|46
|I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|47
|This Is For You
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|48
|Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|49
|My Hope Is In The Blood
|Rivers Edge/Independent
|50
|From The Mountain Top
|Tonja Rose (Jessica Horton)/Mansion
|51
|I’ll Thank You For The Grace
|Joyaires/Independent
|52
|Voices
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|53
|The Bidding
|Bibletones/ Independent
|54
|Testify
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|55
|Glorious Appearing
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|56
|Find My Hallelujah
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|57
|Welcome
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|58
|Jesus Is Coming Back
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|59
|Home Is Just In Sight
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|60
|A Lot Out Of A Litte
|Susan Whistnant/UIA
|61
|Brighten The Corner
|The Browns/StowTown
|62
|Grace Said Yes
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|63
|It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|64
|One Wide River To Cross
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|65
|Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|66
|The Journey
|Steeles/StowTown
|67
|Gospel Train
|MARK209/Independent
|68
|Hallelujah For The Blood
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|69
|Carry It All
|Joy Holden/ARS
|70
|Where Could I Go
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|71
|I’m Not Alone
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|72
|One More Time Will Do
|Day 3/Independent
|73
|Child Of The King
|Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
|74
|The Lord Is My Strength
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|75
|Lord Deliver Me
|Bros 4/Independent
|76
|Just A Little While
|Gloryway Qt/Independent
|77
|About The Business
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|78
|What A Way To Go
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|79
|It’s You, Lord
|A’Men Qt/Independent
|80
|One Glorious Morning
|Michael Combs/Independent
|81
|Sunday Morning Kind Of Song
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|82
|For Such A Time As This
|Shona Bright/Independent
|83
|Go Spread The Gospel
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent
|84
|Blessed
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|85
|I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Independent
|86
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Swor Family/Independent
|87
|Gravity
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|88
|The River
|Big Mo/Independent
|89
|Every Miracle And Mystery
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|90
|Changed To A Blessing
|By Faith/Independent
|91
|One More Hallelujah
|Family Legacy/Independent
|92
|We’ll See The King
|Pine Ridge Boys/Independent
|93
|Just A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|94
|You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken
|Wilbanks/Independent
|95
|In The Sweet By And By
|Kelly Crabb/Daywind
|96
|God Is Bigger
|The Foresters/Independent
|97
|Everyday’s A Thank You
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|98
|Never Seen A Love Like That
|Frosts/Mansion
|99
|The Sun Will Shine Again
|Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
|100
|The Rock
|Ronny Hinson/Independent
