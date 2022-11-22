GORDON MOTE RELEASES CHRISTMAS CLASSIC IN TIME FOR HOLIDAYS

Nashville, TN – New Haven Records has announced that multi-award winning, singer/musician/producer Gordon Mote will bring a memorable Christmas classic to radio, just in time for the Holiday Season. Mote presents the Holiday standard, O Little Town of Bethlehem, with the same smooth, rich vocals the gifted artist has delivered each hit he has produced over the past decade.

With 11 solo recordings to his credit, as well as 21 Academy of Country Music Award nominations, including three Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year honors, a Gospel Music Association Dove Award, and 28 years of touring, including 20 years as a solo artist, Mote has firmly established his place as not only one of the country’s most sought-after studio musicians and producers, but one of Christian music’s most accomplished solo artist, as well.

O Little Town of Bethlehem is sure to bring Christmas cheer to listeners nationwide. “Gordon is a very special recording artist. He has always delighted audiences with his passionate musical stylings,” states New Haven Records President Ken Harding. “We have no doubt listeners will gain a new love for this beloved standard when they hear Gordon’s moving rendition.”

“I absolutely love Christmas,” Mote shares, “and one of my favorite Christmas songs is O Little Town of Bethlehem. In these uncertain and troublesome times, thanks to the Christ Child, we know the hopes and fears of all the years are met in Thee tonight. That’s a message the world needs to hear now more than ever.”

O Little Town of Bethlehem is available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes now, and will be available November 25 via all streaming platforms.

