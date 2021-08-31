Gospel Fest Live

A message from Jeff Sneed….

🚨So many have asked “HOW CAN WE HELP THE FLOOD VICTIMS in Hurricane Mills, TN – Home of the Loretta Lynn Ranch!?” HERE’S HOW! 🚨Watch Gospel Fest on 🎥 FACEBOOK LIVE. 🎥 Go to the Sneed Family Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/sneedfamily), Wednesday Night, September 1st starting at 8PM CST to kick off this great week of Gospel Fest. A portion of the broadcast proceeds will go to the victims of the flooding. 💰 Other ways to give directly will be announced during the show.💰 [Note: Nightly festival start times and schedule varies daily – see comments for lineup.]