Gospel music icon Jim Hefner passed away on November 20, 2021.

Hefner was most notably known for his love for gospel music and worked tirelessly to support it. Former president of the Southern Gospel Music Promoter’s Association, owner of The Southmen out of Alabama, Jim will be remembered for his sense of humor and kind heart when it came to helping those who loved our music.

Our condolences go out to Jim’s family from all of us at SGN Scoops Magazine.