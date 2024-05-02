GOSPEL MUSIC LEGEND, BILL GAITHER TO BE FEATURED AT 2024 NATIONAL QUARTET CONVENTION

Pigeon Forge, TN – During the 2024 National Quartet Convention, Gospel Music legend Bill Gaither (pictured in attached jpg) will present a Bill Gaither & Friends Sing-Along at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN, on Saturday, September 28. Over the course of the seven-day event, dozens of Southern Gospel Music’s most popular artists will be featured, with the Gaither Sing-Along serving as the climax for the week-long Convention. Tickets are on sale now!

Bill and Gloria Gaither have become arguably the most successful Gospel songwriting team in history, collectively penning more than 900 songs and becoming ASCAP Christian Songwriters of the Century. Over 30 years ago the two produced the very first Homecoming CD and Video. Now, three decades later the Homecoming music collection has become a phenomenon that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The series gave birth to the Gaither Homecoming concert tour, which has taken place in cities worldwide with collective attendance figures exceeding more than 1.1 million, while nearly every volume in the DVD & CD series has certified gold or platinum.

This Gaither Homecoming Sing-Along at the National Quartet Convention unites many popular artists on stage for an exciting afternoon that is sure to delight Convention attendees. Artists already scheduled to appear include The Hoppers, The Nelons, Angela Primm, Chris Blue, Joseph Habedank, Gene McDonald and many others.

Clarke Beasley, NQC Executive Vice President is delighted to bring this special event to the 2024 National Quartet Convention. “It’s very rare that Mr Gaither does events like this with so many artists gathered together on one stage. In fact, it’s been a few years since we have had the privilege of having him at the Convention, and we are honored he would be willing to bring together his many friends and present this afternoon concert spectacular. It’s going to be a very special day and will serve as the perfect grand finale to this year’s NQC.”

Make plans now to be a part of NQC 2024 and the Bill Gaither & Friends Sing-Along. Visit www.natqc.com for complete information.

