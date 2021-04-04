Gospel Music Showcase Adds GloryWay To Hit Show

Gospel Music Showcase, Daystar’s original Southern Gospel music program has announced that award-winning quartet, GloryWay will be coming to Dallas to appear on the next season of the hit show. Each week, fans tune into to see the show’s host Guy Penrod and their favorite artists such as Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Greater Vision, The Isaacs and Jason Crabb.

“These guys have developed a strong fan base and a reputation for their powerhouse quartet sound. The industry has taken notice and their appearance on Gospel Music Showcase is sure to introduce them to a legion of new fans,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

Gospel Music fans are encouraged to tune in to Gospel Music Showcase each week to hear their favorite artists sing their newest songs, biggest hits and well-known classics. They won’t want to miss it! The show airs each Saturday at 6:30 pm ET and again on Sunday mornings at 6:00 am ET.

In January, GloryWay kicked off their God You’re Amazing Tour, from the album with the same name. To see where they will in concert or to learn more about GloryWay, fans can go to GloryWayQuartet.com.