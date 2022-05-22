Gospel Music Today For May 22 2022

Shawn Porter is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of May 22.

Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Heirborn, and Jean reviews new recordings by Sounds of

Jericho and Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers. An article from Christian

Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, IMC Concerts, SGN Radio and Joseph

Habedank. The show features exclusive concert video of Fields of Grace,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Avenue Trio,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Marietta, GA.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00

PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV

schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL,

Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR,

Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO,

Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current edition of Gospel Music Today

is online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m

