Jim Brady is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 9.

Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Burning Bridges, and Jean reviews new recordings by

Master’s Voice, Brenda Denney, and Endless Highway. An article from SGN

Scoops magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show

features exclusive concert video of Molded Clay Quartet, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Fort Mill, SC, and a visit to the Gospel

Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Blackwood Brothers,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com