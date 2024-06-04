Gospel Music Today – Mark Green of Sacred Call

Mark Green of Sacred Call is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week

of June 2. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is Purpose Quartet, and Jean reviews a new

recording by Jonathan Bond. An article from Singing News magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert

video of The Carolina The Band, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras

in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an

exclusive video of One Way Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Oxford, AL.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Watch The Best In Christian TV Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

