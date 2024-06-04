Gospel Music Today – Mark Green of Sacred Call

Mark Green of Sacred Call is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week
of June 2. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert
updates. The Feature Group is Purpose Quartet, and Jean reviews a new
recording by Jonathan Bond. An article from Singing News magazine is the
subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert
video of The Carolina The Band, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras
in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an
exclusive video of One Way Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s
cameras in Oxford, AL.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.
